McGregor and Khabib temporarily suspended

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have both been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) following the unsavoury scenes that marred the end of their lightweight fight in Las Vegas.

The two fighters will remain suspended while a full investigation into the incident takes place.

Immediately after his victory, Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon fence and started fighting McGregor’s team. The Irishman then fought with the Russian’s camp as numerous brawls broke out.

Nurmagomedov’s fight purse has also been withheld.

The NSAC is expected to hold a hearing at the end of the month, when both fighters will learn their final fate, ranging from a fine to a ban.

Nurmagomedov could even be stripped of his title, although UFC boss Dana White has said he would not want that to happen.

Members of Nurmagomedov’s team were also involved in a brawl with McGregor in the octagon after the Russian vaulted the cage fence.

Three of the Russian’s entourage were arrested but later released, after McGregor refused to press charges.

Nurmagomedov apologised for his part in the incident and blamed some of McGregor’s pre-fight comments concerning his religion, his country and his father for him losing his cool.