Khabib reveals WWE offer post his UFC rant

UFC 229 was lit up by controversy, engulfing both Khabib and Conor in it. Both the fighters have since been punished for their respective actions. However, UFC’s decision didn’t go well with Khabib, who threatened to quit the organization. Further fuel was added to the rumours after the Russian mixed martial artist revealed an offer from WWE for his services.

Social Media went berserk last night when Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a long rant against UFC on Instagram. In his post, the Russian fighter questioned the organisation’s lack of action against McGregor, referring to the infamous bus incident and more.

“Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?” read the post.

Moreover, Khabib also threatened to quit the organization if they decide to fire his compatriot and teammate, Zubair Tukhugov after he punched McGregor on the head from behind. “If you decide to fire him [Tukhugov], you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise, I’ll break it myself,” the post continued.

However, this saga has since taken yet another crazy turn, with Khabib revealing that WWE has since made an offer for his services.

Contrary to UFC, WWE chooses to focus on the entertainment factor, more so than the technical skills; something which has attracted the likes of former UFC star Ronda Rousey. If Khabib does indeed accept the offer put forward to him, he will join an exclusive list of fighters such as Brock Lesner and CM Punk to have been a part of both organizations.