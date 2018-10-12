Jones booked for December comeback

Jon Jones will make a return to MMA at the UFC 232 headliner in Las Vegas in December.

The former light heavyweight champion was recently cleared to fight after the US Anti-Doping Agency handed him a retroactive 15 month suspension for testing positive for steroid turinabol.

Not only does Jones return to the octagon, but he will be fighting for the light heavyweight championship against Alexander Gustafsson. Rival and current champion Daniel Cormier will be stripped of the belt as soon as the bell rings. Cormier faces Derrick Lewis for the heavyweight title on November 3.

Jones and Gustafsson last met in the cage at UFC 165 in 2013, where he edged the dangerous Swede on points after a titanic battle. Gustafsson is currently on a two-win streak and knocked out Glover Teixeira in May last year.