Khabib threatens to leave UFC

Embattled Khabib Nurmagomedov has threatened to leave the UFC if the promotion fires his teammate for his role in the UFC 229 brawl.

The UFC lightweight champion successfully defended his belt in stunning fashion against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Saturday.

However, the event was marred by brawls inside and outside the cage, with plenty of blame to be thrown around. In and amongst the mess was Nurmagomedov’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov, who jumped the cage and took the fight to McGregor.

UFC Overlord Dana White has hinted that members of the Dagestan natives team may be taken off the UFC roster altogether. Nurmagomedov, however, will apparently go down with his ship.

“I would like to address @ufc,” the undefeated fighter wrote on Instagram.

“Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?

“Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started.

“In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugov has nothing to do with that. If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video.

“if you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself.

“And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end. #Brothers.”