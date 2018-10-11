UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov lashes out at UFC, asks them to keep his prize money

“Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started.”
October 7th was a day to remember for fans of UFC. Two of the greatest fighters of the sport were ready to face each other in the octagon. However, once the dust settled, fans were left in utter shock rather than pure delight, at what had transpired.
While Conor McGregor sat on the ground, having choked into submission by his opponent of the night, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped the fence to attack the Irishman’s team. A massive brawl ensued as a result, with both the sides getting heavily involved. The actions of both Khabib and Conor were heavily criticised by UFC President Dana White, who threatened to withhold the victor’s prizes due to the post-match incident.
Khabib has since been given the belt to indicate his victory. However, he is still not paid his dues. As a result, the Russian fighter has taken to Instagram to lash out on the organization, accusing them of turning a blind eye to McGregor’s attacks.
I would like to address @ufc Why didn't you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family? Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started. In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugov has nothing to do with that. If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video. if you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I'll break it myself. And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end. #Brothers
In a long rant, Khabib has questioned UFC’s decision not to punish McGregor and his team for the infamous bus attack which started the rivalry. He has also threatened to quit the organization if they decide to fire his compatriot and teammate Zubair Tukhugov.

The statement has sent fans into a flurry and it remains to be seen how UFC and Dana White respond.