Don’t be too hard on him, Vladimir Putin tells Khabib’s father

Russian president Vladimir Putin has asked Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father “not to punish him too severely” for his part in the brawl that followed his defeat of Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

After receiving a hero’s welcome upon his return to his home country, Nurmagomedov was granted a special audience by the Russian leader, who congratulated him on his magnificent win.

Nurmagomedov’s victory was marred somewhat when he jumped the octagon fence to fight McGregor’s team immediately after he retained his UFC world lightweight title.

So far, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which sanctioned the bout, has withheld his fight purse while it continues to investigate the incident.

UFC president Dana White has said Nurmagomedov should keep his belt, even if he is banned.

But the fighter’s father has issued a much sterner rebuke, and vowed to impose a punishment “tougher than the UFC’s” for his son’s indiscretion.

“You can do whatever you want in the octagon; outside of it, there’s children, women, random people,” Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said.

“My team has always been known for its discipline. Hence, my sanctions to Khabib will be much stronger than the ones from UFC.”

But president Putin asked Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov “not to punish him too severely” for the brawl.

“I will ask your father not to punish you too severely, because you achieved the main task, worthily and convincingly,” Putin said.

“Anyone could have jumped (out of the octagon) in the same way. If we are attacked from the outside, not only you, we could all jump in such a way… there could be hell to pay. It’s better not to reach that stage.”