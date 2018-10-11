Danis denies sparking UFC 229 brawl

Dillon Danis, one of Conor McGregor’s cornermen for his showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, has released a statement denying allegations that he triggered a post-fight melee by using anti-Muslim slurs.

Reports have stated that Nurmagomedov jumped over the Octagon and confronted Danis after hearing the American calling him a “a f*cking Muslim rat” during the bout.

However, Danis denies the allegation:

“Khabib fans are attempting to smear me in an effort to justify his actions,” Danis said in the statement. “I have never and would never denigrate anyone’s religion. I look forward to the results of the Nevada Gaming Commission investigation which will reject this bulls— claim and put the blame where it belongs.”

Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight title after submitting McGregor in the fourth round. Moments later, he jumped over the fight cage towards McGregor’s corner. This incited a brawl in which McGregor was punched several times by members of Nurmagomedov’s team.

While multiple people were detained by Las Vegas police, McGregor refused to press charges and everyone was released.

Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell said on Monday the commission is conducting a full investigation into the melee.

Nurmagomedov has yet to be paid for the fight because the commission has decided to hold onto his disclosed US$2 million purse pending the investigation.