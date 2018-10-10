Conor McGregor might switch sports again in the future, says coach Kavanagh

Coach Kavanagh was in Conor McGregor’s corner for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, as he has been for several years now. The Irishman was yelling instructions at his ‘Notorious’ compatriot, helping him counter his opponent’s strategy. In the end, the Irish duo had to taste defeat but they are already targeting a return to the arena already; in more sports than one.

Conor McGregor has now faced back-to-back defeats at the hands of his opponents. He was humbled by his Russian opponent in the octagon last Sunday while suffering a similar fate in the ring, back in August 2017.

The previous of the two fights came to be known as the ‘Money Fight’ and was between two opponents from different combative spheres. While McGregor was ruling the Mixed Martial Arts arena, his opponent, Floyd Mayweather, was on top of the Professional Boxing pyramid. As a result, the fight became more about bragging rights, than anything else, with both the fighters putting a lot on the line.

The stipulations of the fight favoured the boxer, as it was conducted in a four-cornered arena, with only the use of fists allowed. Unsurprisingly, it was Mayweather who came out on top, beating McGregor in ten rounds.

However, the duo could face each other again in the future, as per McGregor’s coach Kavanagh. The Irish coach revealed as much while talking on the Joe Rogan Podcast, leaving the listeners desperate for more details.

“There are all sorts of crazy rumours going around the management team and the fight team about what might happen next,” told Kavanagh to the podcast.

“It could be boxing, it could be him [Malignaggi],” with whom Conor had been training prior to his fight with Mayweather, “It could be Floyd.”

“All sorts of names are being thrown about.”

However, as the coach suggests, McGregor his fully focused on getting that rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedv at the moment, “He’s been screaming and shouting for a rematch within minutes. That’s all I’m hearing from [Conor].” The Irish mixed martial artist suggested this himself, via Twitter, as soon as the bout finished.

Nevertheless, his coach hasn’t been explicit while talking about what the future holds. He has, however, thrown a few names in the ring to let the fans’ imagination run wild.