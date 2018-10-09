Khabib receives hero’s welcome in Dagestan

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov arrived home to a hero’s welcome following his UFC 229 victory.

The Dagestan native choked out Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on Saturday to defend his title belt. Much has been written about the chaos that followed, but one cannot take away from his dominating performance in the octagon.

Reports revealed over 20 000 fans were waiting for Nurmagomedov at a local football stadium and Russian journalist Denis Heyko was there to capture the amazing scenes.

#Khabib fans gathering outside football arena (capacity 26k) for a special meeting with @TeamKhabib #UFC229

TURN THE SOUND ON! pic.twitter.com/MkjwxXiQRV — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoRT) 8 October 2018

#Khabib Nurmagomedov appears before his fans gathered at local football stadium in #Dagestan carrying his #UFC championship belt #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/v9Xbr2Xd3E — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoRT) 8 October 2018