Best replies to McGregor’s ‘won the battle’ tweet

Conor McGregor is obviously still feeling the after effects of his beating at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Saturday night if his latest tweet is to be believed.

The Irishman, despite all his pre-match talk, suffered a heavy defeat in the lightweight title match, tapping out in the fourth round after being comprehensively outfought, and some would say – out-boxed – by the Russian champion.

Still that didn’t stop the cocky Irishman from tweeting on Monday night that he had ‘lost the match, but won the battle.’

We lost the match but won the battle.

The war goes on. pic.twitter.com/CRtPaGfOnn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2018

Unsurprisingly the tweet caught the attention of Khabib fans, who were quick to unleash on the Irishman with a barrage of hilarious responses.

We round up the best of the best.

" We lost the match but won the battle.

The war goes on. " pic.twitter.com/iRzHJhSUG3 — Mostafa (@MostafaTweets) October 9, 2018

Which one was your favourite?