Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, as stated by UFC commentator Joe Rogan, were talking throughout the fight but a footage showing Khabib giving McGregor an earful during the epic UFC 229 fight between the duo has surfaced.

UFC 229’s main event was not short on action as we all know how a mass brawl ensued after the Irish mixed martial artist tapped out in the fourth round of the fight. The video that has surfaced, however, is of the second round where Khabib, could be heard saying, ‘let’s talk now’ more than once while raining down punches on McGregor.

The Russian’s taunts to McGregor were in reference to the latter’s behaviour in the build-up to the fight. While Khabib was level-headed throughout, ‘The Notorious’, in his usual way, did a lot of talking – and more. But as it turned out, Khabib maintained his unbeaten record (27-0) and forced McGregor into tapping out after four rounds of the fight to retain the lightweight title.

Khabib even sent out a message to McGregor earlier this morning through a post on Instagram.

“Friend, even now you are slowing down, otherwise I’m uncomfortable for you myself,” he said.

“I told you, on October 6, I’ll tell you everything, or did you really want to beat me there?

“I apologise to everyone whom I have offended in our common victory.

“And my sincere Fans – you are just a space. Thank you for your incredible support, I love you, yours truly – Khabib Nurmagomedov.”