Who’s really to blame for the UFC 229 brawl?

An excellent UFC 229 card was marred by brawls inside and outside the cage, but once you start to unpack the mess, there’s plenty blame to go around.

The crowd in Las Vegas on Saturday was treated to a fantastically late comeback KO by Derrick Lewis over Alexander Volkov, an all-out bloody war between Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis as well as a four-round mauling of Conor McGregor by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It should have ended right there, leaving all and sundry to wax lyrical about the ‘best UFC ever’ as the sport strives for a bigger slice of a global audience.

But instead, we were exposed to the nasty underbelly of the UFC. The much publicised feud between the McGregor and Nurmagomedov camps reached boiling point (not for the first time), spilling over into the crowd and even the streets of Sin City.

Here, we have a look at the main protagonists and their role in the chaos.

Nurmagomedov

It’s quite easy to point your chip-stained fingers at the Dagestan native. After all, everything was fine before he jumped out the cage and made a beeline for McGregor’s cornerman Dillon Danis, who was goading him.

While the act certainly lacked the professionalism expected of fighters, especially champions, Nurmagomedov’s apology-laden post-fight statement made it clear that he had taken McGregor’s deeply personal psychological warfare to heart.

The UFC eventually paid out his $2 million fight purse, though his win bonus is currently still being held back by the Nevada State Athletic Commission pending investigation. They will also hand down a suspension, if any, which could lead to him being stripped of the title.

McGregor

One has to compare Nurmagomedov’s poor decision to McGregor’s that lead to the infamous bus attack in April, an act that fuelled the fire between the two.

The Irishman is known for being a master of trash talk and his comments about Nurmagomedov’s religion, father and background further fanned the flames. Whether McGregor’s verbal volleys remained within the realms of gamesmanship is immaterial, as it’s arguably what pushed Nurmagomedov over the edge.

There is also an incriminating clip doing the rounds on social media, showing an unprovoked McGregor punching one of Nurmagomedov’s teammate on the edge of the cage, which sparked what turned out to be the last fight in the octagon that night. Perhaps this is why he didn’t press charges after three of them were arrested (and later released), which leads us to…

Nurmagomedov’s teammates

Fighters Zubaira Tukhugov and Islam Makhachev are unlikely to ever feature in the UFC again – and rightfully so – after escalating the situation in the octagon. Reports revealed three of Nurmagomedov’s team were arrested after they jumped in the cage and continued the scuffle. One member punched McGregor in the back of the head, but it is unclear exactly who was in cuffs.

UFC overlord Dana White went as far to say that they could very well be denied visas to the USA altogether.

Security

During the main card, UFC commentator Joe Rogan revealed he had never seen so much security at the T-Mobile Arena. Not that it made a difference…

Granted, no-one would have have expected Nurmagomedov to jump out the cage but given the heated atmosphere, those in charge of others safety needed to be ready for anything.

No matter which angle you watch the melee, you will find at least one security guard watching the action unfold. Yes, he’s probably underpaid and has had no training, but if UFC want to remain a professional outfit, they need professional muscle.

Dana White

UFC’s chief string-puller was undo undoubtedly implicit in the chaos, given the way the fight was promoted. For example: While he publicly admonished McGregor for the bus attack, you bet your bottom dollar he was grinning behind closed doors at what it meant for the Conor/Khabib rivalry, which would ultimately translate into those sweet, sweet pay-per-views.

To this end, despite his fighters getting hurt in the bizarre attack, footage of McGregor’s crime was still used as promotional material for the fight, along with the ‘Bad Blood’ tagline.

The stage was set for a clash of cultures in the octagon, but the UFC had created a monster it couldn’t contain, as the violence reached the streets of Las Vegas with Irish and Russian fans clashing.

Conclusion

In sum, the UFC needs to plot it’s future carefully if it continues to promote fights as blood feuds. Call me soft, but is that really needed? Ferguson and Pettis put on ten minutes of slugging and blood splatter, only to embrace each other after and later justly collect their Fight of the Night bonus. For me, that is ultimate professionalism.

But at the same time, if Khabib v McGregor 2 gets booked, I’ll buy the first ticket aboard the hype train.