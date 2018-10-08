Relive Derrick Lewis’ hilarious interview

If post-fight interviews are anything to go by, Derrick Lewis is fast becoming the most entertaining fighter on the UFC roster.

The heavyweight earned a bunch of laughs in February, when he spoke of his wife and shouted out “I’m going deep baby!” during an interview.

Now, the Black Beast is up to his old tricks again. At UFC 229 on Saturday, Lewis faced the dangerous Alexander Volkov, who beat him up deep into the final round. Just seconds away from a loss, Lewis unleashed a right hand from hell and finished the Russian on the floor.

After the comeback win, Lewis took off his pants, threw them over his shoulder and chatted with Joe Rogan in an interview for the ages…