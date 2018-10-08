Ferguson: I deserve a shot at Khabib

He may not have made the headlines at UFC 229, but Tony Ferguson wasted no time in saying he should be next in line to fight lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Russian’s win over Conor McGregor on Saturday.

Ferguson was hugely impressive in his brutal victory over Anthony Pettis, El Cucuy battering his opponent to a pulp before Pettis’ corner called off the bout at the end of the second round, citing a hand injury.

The American is now on an 11-fight winning streak, but has never faced either McGregor or Nurmagomedov, with numerous bouts against the Russian being called off due to injuries and other problems.

And despite all the post-fight talk being of a Conor-Khabib rematch, former interim champion Ferguson made it perfectly clear who he wants to fight next.

“Khabib and I deserve to fight,” Ferguson said. “We need to fight for the fifth time, we need to try this out again. He is the champ, I was the interim champ. I’m still the f***king champ. There’s no BS in this.”

“I’ve been the champ. I am the champ. You have these two knuckleheads over there making this sport look bad. … I don’t have a belt up here, I don’t need to have a belt up here to be the champ. So if you guys want to feed that, go ahead, put that in your pocket and take it with you.”

He also dismissed the rematch talk, saying that McGregor didn’t deserve one.

“Rematch? The dude got finished,” Ferguson said. “The dude got straight-up finished – no, I’m going to stop you right there. The guy got finished. If you get finished, you get to move the f*** on. I’m here. I just finished Anthony Pettis via verbal tap.”

He also refused to rule out a fight with the Irishman, although he said McGregor wasn’t keen.

“If you want to give me Conor, I’ll go toe-to-toe with him,” Ferguson said. “I’ll put my foot inside a tire. I would love to go toe-to-toe with him. A Mexican warrior vs. an Irish warrior? That’s pretty proper, I got you.”

“Conor doesn’t want to fight me,” Ferguson added. “I saw him as we were walking out to the weigh-ins. He walked up, he did his strut, I turned around and he (expletive) stopped. He looked like a dear in headlights. Nobody wants to be trapped inside that cage with me.”