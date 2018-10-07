Khabib apologises for brawl

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has apologised for his part in the post-fight brawl at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov faced former two-division champion Conor McGregor in a highly anticipated match that will forever be remembered for the chaos that ensued in the aftermath.

The Dagestan native dominated the fight, submitting McGregor via neck crank in the fourth round. Following the victory, Nurmagomedov jumped out the cage to attack one of McGregor’s teammates, who appeared to be goading him. The Irishman tried to follow but was stopped on the edge of the cage, after which he threw a punch which started another brawl in the octagon.

While McGregor declined to attend the post fight press conference, Nurmagomedov arrived and issued what turned out to be a statement.

“First of all I want to say sorry to (Nevada State) Athletic Commission, Nevada, sorry to Vegas,” the undefeated fighter told the press before he left without answering any questions.

“I know this is not my best side. This is not my best side. I am human being.

“I no understand how people can talk about I jump on cage. He talk about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father. He come to Brooklyn, and he broke bus. He almost kill a couple people, worry about this (expletive). Why people talk about I jump on cage? Why people still talk about this? I no understand. My California seven years. Everybody know who I am. All my friends. Everybody who know me, they know who I am.

“Media change a little bit (of) MMA. It’s a respect sport; this is not trash-talking sport. This is respectful. I told you guys, ‘I want to change this game.’ I don’t want people to talk (expletive) about opponent, talk (expletive) about father, like religion. You cannot talk about religion, you cannot think about nation. For me, this is very important.

“Thank you so much. Thank you, guys. Thank you for waiting for me. I know when I go home my father going to smash me because I know he’s going to smash me. Nevada, sorry. Vegas, sorry.”