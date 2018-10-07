Conor McGregor already looking at rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov

After months of build-up and trash-talking, Conor McGregor took a beating at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman is not done just yet, however, and is already looking for a rematch.

When it comes to the entertainment value, Conor McGregor rarely disappoints. The ‘Notorious One’ goes all in with the pre-fight build up, even crossing a few lines on some occasions. Somewhat similar happened, when the Irishman took on the task of facing an undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tensions rose from the very beginning as McGregor and his crew decided to confront Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 back in April and in turn attacked the Russian’s bus, injuring two of his crew-mates. Things didn’t settle as the months passed by. In fact, they only got worse. McGregor repeatedly attacked Nurmagomedov verbally, on a personal front, insulting his religion, his father, and his country in the process. The Irishman then went on to throw a few kicks at his opponent at the ceremonial weigh-in before the bout.

Nurmagomedov was comparatively quiet during the past few months, letting the ‘Notorious One’ do all the talking. However, once the gates of the Octagon were closed, he showed that actions speak louder than words.

The Russian took four rounds to finish off the bout, as he choked McGregor into submitting. Filled with adrenaline, he then jumped the fence to attack the Irishman’s crew. A massive brawl ensued soon, with the Octagon quickly filled by members of either contingent.

Since the fight ended, both fighters have come up with some sort of a statement. While Nurmagomedov apologised for sparking the mass brawl, McGregor took to Twitter to announce his interest in a rematch.

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 2018

This is not something entirely new from the Irishman, who repeated the same process after his first defeat to Nate Diaz. However, it is still unsure if Nurmagomedov is indeed interested in facing him again.

Whatever the future beholds, it can be said with certainty that UFC 229 was one of the best nights of combative fighting, ever. The post-match brawl did leave a sour taste in many mouths. However, overall it was a highly enjoyable event for the fans; one they won’t forget for years to come.