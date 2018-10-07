UFC 229 easily delivered on the hype as the action abound, highlighted by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dominating win over Conor McGregor to retain the Lightweight title, but the stage descended into chaos after the fight was over.

With so much drama leading up to the main event, the Russian champion dominated early and put the Irish fighter to the ground after a quick takedown. His dominance continued on the second round where he clipped McGregor with a stiff right to send the challenger reeling.



To his credit, McGregor seemed to get his wits back in the third, but Nurmagomedov could not be denied. He stood toe-to-toe with McGregor, lashing out punches while absorbing all the Irishman could send out as well.

The end would eventually come in the fourth as Nurgmagomedov landed another takedown and was able to secure a rear-naked choke following a furious ground sequence forcing McGregor to tap out!

But, the Octagon and its surroundings descended into chaos after the fight with McGregor and Nurmagomedov camps went for each other. Soon after the fight was over, Khabib was taunting the defeated McGregor. When the referee Herb Dean restrained him, Khabib ran over to McGregor’s corner and climbed over the cage to tussle with McGregor’s teammates, while more punches were thrown from inside the Octagon.

Joe Rogan: “Dillon (Danis) was absolutely insulting Khabib, saying something to him and provoking him and then Khabib just jumped over the cage and attacked him. I couldn’t believe my eyes while it was happening.” #UFC229 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 7, 2018

More security and police had to get involved as a number of fans and Khabib’s teammates jumped the barricade with few of them landing punches on an already-battered McGregor. Once things were brought under some control, Khabib had a war of words with UFC president Dana White inside the cage and McGregor was escorted to the locker room flanked by heavy security.

Yoooo they really tried to jump Conor McGregor after the fight!! #ufc229 pic.twitter.com/n7avSUWnDg — Yung Jules (@iHateYungJules) October 7, 2018

Though Bruce Buffer made the official announcement on Nurmagomedov’s victory, UFC and White decided to skip his traditional post-fight interview. “If I put this belt on you, everybody’s going to start throwing shit into the Octagon,” White told Nurmagomedov.

BREAKING: The 3 members of Khabib’s team who attacked McGregor in the cage after the fight have been arrested!#UFC229 pic.twitter.com/glQqfHPLln — TeamFA (@TeamFA) October 7, 2018

In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson beat Anthony Pettis after the latter could not answer the bell in the third round due to a broken bone in his hand.

Dominick Reyes improved his position in the light-heavyweight rankings after a big win over Ovince Saint Preux. Derrick Lewis had a spectacular finish late in the third round to earn a TKO win over Alexander Volkov.

Michelle Waterson earned a unanimous victory over Felice Herrig in the Pay-Per-View opener.