Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor to retain belt

Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight belt in Las Vegas on Saturday night with a submission win over Conor McGregor in Round 4.

The Russian delivered on his promise to maul McGregor as his continual takedowns sapped the strength out of the Irishman before he delivered the final blow, the Notorious tapping out at the 3:03 mark shortly after Nurmagomedov got him in a rear naked choke.

Things descended into chaos immediately after the end of the fight as the victorious fighter hopped out of the Octagon and began brawling with McGregor’s team, before the Irishman was punched by one of the Russian’s team.

It was a disappointing end to what had been a strong performance from the Eagle.

The first round saw the Russian employ his familiar tactics as he took McGregor down at the first opportunity, although he failed to do any significant damage he still managed to neutralise McGregor’s main weapons, suffocating him on the canvas.

Round two was more of the same, only the champion’s work was much more effective, Nurmagomedov surprising McGregor with a huge right hand that sent him rocking before resuming his wrestling attack as he pummelled the Irishman. An exhausted looking McGregor managing to get back up with less than a minute left and survive the rest of the round.

The third round saw the former champ defending better, while also managing to land some punches before Nurmagomedov once again took his opponent down, much to the disappointment of the crowd.

It proved to be a brief respite for McGregor, as the end came in the fourth round as the Russian took him down for a fourth time, this time it proving fatal as the challenger gave up his back and was choked out.

In earlier action, Tony Ferguson defeated Anthony Pettis in two rounds of their brutal lightweight battle.

El Cucuy and Showtime went toe-to-toe from the off, both fighters landing shots before Ferguson started to get on top towards the end of the first round.

The tables were turned early in the second round, however, as Pettis landed a right that rocked Ferguson. He followed it up with another as Ferguson looked to be in trouble, but he showed great strength as he managed to hold on and regain his composure.

The duo then continued to slug it out, Ferguson’s variety helping him gain the upper hand. He continued to pummel Pettis, who by now had blood streaming from his face. A shattered Pettis was then hammered by Ferguson for a full minute up until the end of the round, as Pettis corner called a halt to the fight to stop him taking any more punishment.