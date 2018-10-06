McGregor throws kick at Khabib during weigh-in face-off

He was quiet for so long in the build-up to this fight, but the old Conor McGregor was well and truly back as he faced off against Khabib Nurmagomedov at Friday’s weigh-in.

A packed house was on hand to see Nurmagomedov and McGregor stare each other down at the ceremonial weigh-in for Saturday night’s UFC 229 superfight in Las Vegas, and the Irishman didn’t disappoint.

It was no surprise that things got very intense, and UFC boss Dana White had to work really hard to prevent something nasty from breaking out.

McGregor first slapped Nurmagomedov’s outstretched fist, and then with White in the middle, he fired off a kick towards the UFC lightweight champion.

It was nowhere close to landing, but it was still a sight to see:

In the post weigh-in interview with Joe Rogan, McGregor advised Rogan not to get anywhere near Khabib.

“Don’t let that smelly rat put that hat on your head, Joe,” McGregor said. “The smell of that f****** thing. Don’t ever let him put that hat on your head.

“It’s good to be back. UFC fans, it’s good to be f****** back. The king is home.”

As for Nurmagomedov, he warned the scores of Irish fans in the crowd of what he intends to do to McGregor.

“Tomorrow night, I’m going to smash your boy, guys. I’m going to smash your boy,” he said. “And I want to say thank you all Irish fans, all fans around the world. Because of you guys, this fight is happening. Thank you guys and tomorrow night, inshallah, and still.”