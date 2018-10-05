Who has more to lose at UFC 229: Conor or Khabib?

After years of waiting, we’re just over 36 hours away from finally seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor square off inside the octagon. It has been a long time coming, and the manner in which this feud has developed makes for one great story as we gear up for UFC 229 on Saturday night.

There have been many storylines heading into this one that the media have decided to focus on – from the bus incident to their respective rises through the ranks of mixed martial arts. Alas, something that we’d like to touch on is the following: who actually has the most to lose when that cage closes in Las Vegas?

After all, both men have built up quite the ‘brand’ so to speak, although they’re entirely different in how they present themselves. In order to get a better grasp on what the general consensus is FOX Sports Asia’s Andy Whitelaw, who is in Vegas covering the event, posed the question to several of the most notable names from the world of MMA media.

When it comes to answering a question like this you first need to unpack what both men have been able to accomplish. On one side you’ve got the unbeaten juggernaut of Khabib, who has been able to manhandle every single opponent that steps in there with him. Then, you’ve got Conor, who has utilised his speed, power and precision to rise to the top of two separate weight divisions. That, in itself, is unbelievably impressive.

For Khabib, his leverage in the UFC comes with the territory of being the undefeated champion of the world. If he loses that, against the man he has been dying to face for so very long now, then it begs the question as to whether or not he rebounds from the disappointment of it all. Sure, he’ll continue to fight, but Nurmagomedov will forever be defined by his inability to defeat The Notorious One when it matters the most – and the same goes for Jose Aldo.

For Conor, he has his pride to think about. He went to Brooklyn in search of a fight on that infamous day back in April, and he wound up with a criminal record. So when it comes down to a one on one fight, how humiliating would it turn out to be if he can’t finish Nurmagomedov as he has done to so many other men who have come before him?

If we had to boil it down to one simple answer, we’d argue that Khabib has more to lose based on where he’s at in his career by comparison. McGregor will always have his legacy of being the first two-weight world champ, he’ll always have his many sponsorships and he’ll always be a rich, rich man. For Khabib, though, he’s arrived at the crossroads both in his career and arguably in his life.