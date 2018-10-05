McGregor turns up late, then turns up heat

Conor McGregor vowed to “show who the king is” after his late arrival at Thursday’s news conference ahead of his UFC comeback against Russia’s lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.

Saturday’s showdown will be the Irishman’s first MMA fight in almost two years, while Nurmagomedov is unbeaten in 26 contests, the longest undefeated run in MMA history.

McGregor’s last UFC contest was in November 2016, when he beat Eddie Alvarez to add the lightweight belt to his featherweight title.

He was later stripped of both titles because of inactivity, with Nurmagomedov being installed as lightweight champion earlier this year.

McGregor blamed “heavy traffic” after he arrived 26 minutes late for the news conference.

“There must be a McGregor fight going on,” he said, taking to the stage alone after Nurmagomedov had walked out 10 minutes earlier, criticising his opponent’s “disrespect”.

The man from Dagestan had refused to allow the news conference to be delayed and departed after 15 minutes.

“Khabib knew what he signed up for. I don’t know where the little fool is,” McGregor said when he finally arrived.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have clashed ever since the former’s vacated lightweight belt was awarded to the Russian. The Dubliner was sentenced to community service in July after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct over an incident in April when McGregor threw a metal dolly into the window of a bus carrying fighters, including Nurmagomedov.

The Russian said that this weekend’s UFC 229 fight was “personal”, adding that all questions “would be answered on Saturday”.

“Conor can say what he wants. Nobody cares about him. When we go to the cage, we’ll see who can talk,” he said.

“For me, this is more than defending my title. For me, it’s personal. This is the biggest fight in UFC history and we’re going to break numbers, but for me, this is personal.”

Nurmagomedov was jeered after almost every answer he gave by an audience that clearly favoured his opponent.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov both said they would not shake each other’s hand after the fight.

“It’s deeper than just a fight on Saturday night,” McGregor said. “If you can’t aim for peace, aim between the eyes. This is never over.

“I’m starving for this man’s head. I am going to eat him alive. There is no one hungrier than me in this game.”