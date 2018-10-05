Five reasons why McGregor will beat Nurmagomedov

Are you hoping for a Conor McGregor victory against Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas this weekend? Here are five reasons why you might get your wish.

His left hand

We know all about Khabib’s fearsome grappling skills, but Conor McGregor has a secret weapon of his own.

Time and time again, McGregor has shown that very few of his opponents can take it on the chin when it’s his left hand making the connection. His combination of accuracy, timing and speed is deadly.

After his famous 13-second knockout win over Jose Aldo in 2015, McGregor said: “Nobody can take that left hand shot. He’s powerful and he’s fast, but precision beats power and timing beats speed.”

If McGregor can land a few clean blows and rock his opponent, even the Eagle is going to struggle to deal with it.

His long reach

Combined with his punching power, McGregor also boasts a surprisingly long reach – and that could prove to be an invaluable advantage when it comes to neutralising Nurmagomedov’s own strengths.

Put simply: You can’t wrestle what you can’t catch, and with McGregor’s 74” reach, which is almost the same as recent Welterweight title challenger Darren Till, he should be able to keep Khabib at a safe distance AND land those big punches.

With just a 70” reach despite standing an inch taller, this is one area where the Russian is at a clear disadvantage.

It’s also noticeable that when McGregor has been troubled in the ring, it’s usually been when facing a fighter with a longer reach than he had, like Nate Diaz or Max Holloway.

With his straightforward, aggressive style, it’s not hard to imagine Khabib walking into a world of hurt out of frustration at being out-punched.

McGregor has the reach and timing to inflict that damage, and if Khabib looks for the takedown, Conor also has the kicking game to keep him at bay.

Nurmagomedov has shown weakness against punchers before

While the Eagle’s 26-0 record doesn’t exactly suggest a fighter with any noticeable weaknesses to exploit, McGregor believes he’s found something.

If Nurmagomedov has shown any struggles in the octagon, it was when facing big punchers like McGregor. That’s because he has a tendency to go forward and expose himself when throwing his own punches.

So far, Khabib has gotten away with it, because opponents like Gleison Tibau, Michael Johnson and Rafael dos Anjos haven’t been quick to enough to counter him, despite all of them landing some very solid blows early on in their fights.

Khabib has always been able to overpower his opponents with his straightforward, aggressive style, but will he be able to do the same to McGregor, who knows how to counter?

And if he can’t put the Irishman down quickly, will that open him up to taking a bigger beating than any of his previous opponents have managed to inflict before?

That’s what Conor will be counting on.

He’s beaten great wrestlers before

Most pundits giving Nurmagomedov the edge are doing so because of the Russian’s superior wrestling skills.

The thinking is that if Khabib can just get McGregor down on the ground, it’s game over.

But Conor has shown in the past he can deal with grapplers in the octagon.

After his loss to Nate Diaz, McGregor came back a much stronger fighter for the rematch, fending off any attempted takedowns. He was able to control the bout and avoid getting caught up in another ground war.

And even on occasions when he has been brought down, like he was on several occasions against Chad Mendes at UFC 189, McGregor was able to come up with the answers, escaping with minimal damage to fight another day.

He has the mental edge

If there’s one thing no opponent of McGregor has ever been able to say it’s that they’ve had the mental edge over the Irishman.

McGregor is the master of smack talk and mind games, and has made a living out of psyching out opponents before they even step into the ring.

Granted in Nurmagomedov, McGregor faces an opponent who has shown very little signs of ever getting rattled, but one thing is certain, if there’s even the slightest mental weakness to exploit, the smallest chink in his armour, Conor will find it and use it.

In fact, he probably has already.

Michael Schmitt