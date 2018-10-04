The 5 most likely finishes to Khabib vs McGregor

This weekend Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon in order to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship. If that sentence isn’t enough to get you excited, then there’s a good chance that you’ll need to re-evaluate your position as a diehard fan of this sport.

These two men are going to put it all on the line in the name of both bragging rights and being called the champion, and while many people have different theories regarding which way it’s going to go, none of us can know for sure until that cage door shuts on Saturday night.

Alas, while that may be the case, it’s still nice to speculate every now and again – which is exactly what we’re going to do by giving our thoughts on the five most likely conclusions to what will likely be an absolute war at the T-Mobile Arena.

5) McGregor wins via submission

Conor McGregor isn’t known for his submission game, but there are many ways in which you can make a man submit – including tapping to strikes. While that’s not exactly something we’re expecting to see from Khabib it certainly feels more likely than the Irishman grinding out a decision, and if Nurmagomedov gets tired, then Conor could go for the choke to really rubber stamp his dominance.

4) Khabib wins via TKO/KO

This is something that a lot of fans are sleeping on, but we think it’s a legitimate possibility. Khabib has knocked people out in the past and while McGregor has a great chin, everyone has the potential to get rocked at one point or another. The Eagle is extremely unorthodox with his boxing and he certainly isn’t afraid to come forward, so this is something we should be keeping an eye on.

3) Khabib wins via decision

Khabib has told Conor that he’s going to be in for a long night, and if he gets him to the ground, then it’s not hard to imagine that prediction coming true. This man is an absolute monster on the canvas and there’s no other way to put it, with his wrestling being viewed as his biggest attribute in this or any other fight. He’ll be going in search of the finish, but a decision win will suit him just fine.

2) Khabib submits McGregor

You could argue that this entry and the next should be tied at number one, and that’s because there really isn’t all that much in it. Nurmagomedov has been associated with McGregor in one way or another for a good few years, and he’ll love nothing more than to make him pay for everything that he’s said and done. So then, if it’s in the first or the fifth round, the submission win is there for the taking.

1) McGregor wins via TKO/KO

The Notorious One has made every single man he’s faced in the UFC suffer, and the smart money is on his precision and ability in the cage leading him towards yet another TKO or KO win. McGregor is so unbelievably calm in there that it’s actually a little bit frightening, and Khabib hasn’t really been on a stage of this scale before. It’s a stereotypical viewpoint, but it’s hard to look past the two-weight world champion.

But none of this really matters, in truth, because it comes down to who will hold their nerve on October 6th – and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds.