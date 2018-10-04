McGregor: I’m coming for his head

Conor McGregor continues to make bold statements ahead of his UFC 229 title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman will make a long awaited comeback on Saturday in Las Vegas when he fights the undefeated Russian for his lightweight belt.

It’s a clash of styles, with knockout artist McGregor taking on wrestling and sambo supremo Nurmagomedov, who is hunting down his 27th consecutive victory.

Not that McGregor’s phased…

“It’s good to be back,” the Irishman told UFC reporter Megan Olivi at the open workout.

“I’m going to have a proper fight. I’m going to come out there fast. I don’t give a (expletive) about anything – any wrestling, any technique – anything. I’m coming for that man’s head from the (expletive) bell. Trust me on that.

“It’s good to be back doing what I love to do, competing in front of my fans. I’m going to take his head off, trust me.”