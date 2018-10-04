5 better UFC 230 main events than Shevchenko vs Eubanks

The UFC 230 main event has been revealed to be Valentina Shevchenko vs Sijara Eubanks for the vacant UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship. The bout will serve as the third time that Valentina has been scheduled to fight for the title this year alone, but that isn’t even remotely considered to be the biggest factor here.

The main issue that most fans have is the perceived arrogance of the UFC, courtesy of their decision not to create a 165-pound division in order to accommodate Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. It seems as if it would’ve solved the majority of their problems, but now, they find themselves with an unhappy fanbase heading into the third instalment of their biggest yearly show at Madison Square Garden.

Taking off my journalist hat for a second — I’d pay $65 to watch Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier scrap for 5 rounds with or without a title on the line. I just don’t understand the objection to that fight headlining UFC 230. #UFC230 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 2, 2018

The MSG card often serves as MMA’s own WrestleMania, and unfortunately, Shevchenko vs Eubanks doesn’t quite live up to the heights of McGregor vs Alvarez and Bisping vs GSP. So, we thought it’d be interesting to take a look at five alternative showdowns that could realistically headline Madison Square Garden. Keep in mind that these are probably the only available options that would work, as opposed to any dream matches you might be thinking of.

Chris Weidman vs Luke Rockhold

While this was initially intended to be nothing more than a middleweight grudge fight, it’s not hard to have imagined a scenario unfold in which an Interim Middleweight Championship was put on the line in this rematch. Weidman has a score to settle with Rockhold and while neither man really deserves the chance to battle for the title just yet, the absence of champion Robert Whittaker until 2019 could’ve opened the door for them to be pushed into the main event slot.

Alexander Gustafsson vs Yoel Romero

Given that Jon Jones supposedly wasn’t ready to return at UFC 230, which is something we’ll touch on momentarily, it made sense when reports began to arise that Alexander Gustafsson and Yoel Romero would square off for the Interim Light Heavyweight Championship. Sure, it’s not something that everyone would be dying to see given that Yoel has lost two of his last three and Alexander hasn’t fought in over a year, but both men are big enough names to warrant a headline spot.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

This isn’t an outstanding option by any means, but Valentina Shevchenko vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk was the original plan for UFC 231 in Toronto until Valentina was pushed forward to MSG. It seems kind of odd that Joanna wasn’t able to stick with the fight, although having one less month to prepare for an opponent that has defeated her in the past probably wouldn’t be ideal. Either way, having Joanna face Shevchenko certainly seems like a better option than Eubanks who is a relatively unknown figure by comparison.

Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson

The whole Jon Jones issue has been swept under the rug by a lot of fans courtesy of the impending showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, but it won’t be long before he’s the main topic of conversation once again. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been cleared to return to the Octagon in early November, but it appears as if the timing for MSG doesn’t suit him despite how badly the fans want to see him face Alexander Gustafsson one more time.

Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier

It’s the fight that everyone wants to see, and yet for whatever reason, the UFC doesn’t feel as if they need to put the right circumstances in place for it. While we’re excited to see these guys throw down for three rounds, the possibility of them going for five with the added incentive of the 165-pound championship being on the line always did sound much more appealing. Alas, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not Diaz even decides to show up to the fight at all.