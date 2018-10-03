Anthony Pettis backing McGregor to beat Nurmagomedov

It seems UFC fighters continued to be split on who they think will come out on top between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 this weekend.

While several big-name former and current fighters are backing the Russian to prevail in Las Vegas on Saturday night, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis is instead giving the edge to McGregor.

While the Irishman is returning to the octagon after a two-year absence to face the man who has taken his spot in the 155lb division, Pettis still thinks McGregor is the ultimate ruler.

That’s because Pettis was not convinced by Khabib’s lacklustre points win over late replacement Al Iaquinta in April, the victory that handed him the vacant lightweight title.

“I think Conor wins by knockout,” he said.

“We saw (Nurmagomedov’s) last fight against Al and we saw how he performed. If he comes like that against Conor, it’s the wrong guy to do that against. I’m sure he’s motivated, I’m sure Conor’s motivated but I’m picking Conor.

“I think Conor’s win over Eddie solidifies him more as a champion than Khabib beating Al Iaquinta, that’s just facts.

“The belt is where it is, they had to do it for the business and move it forward but if it was true to the game then Conor would be the champion.”

Pettis is of course also on the UFC 229 card, looking to bounce back from a poor series or results against number two-ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson.

For Pettis, who has been beaten five times in his last eight fights, it’s chance to put himself back in the lightweight mix.

“I’m fighting Tony Ferguson. A guy like that made me wake up motivated every day. It felt good to get up motivated. I got this guy in front of me and he’s a killer and I’m a killer so it’s a kill or be killed,” he said.

“I think my performance will send a message. I come to fight and he comes to fight so it’s a great recipe for a great fight.”

Pettis realises, however, that even a win over Ferguson will not guarantee him an automatic shot at the winner of Nurmagomedov-McGregor.

“Who knows?” he added. “I feel like it’s not about the rankings anymore, it’s about popularity. If I go out there and pull out the ‘Showtime Kick’ then I’m getting a title shot. It all depends on who the fans want to see fight.”