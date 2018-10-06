McGregor vs Nurmagomedov: Fight fast facts

Conor McGregor will go head-to-head with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas tonight in one the most eagerly anticipated UFC fights in years.

Unbeaten lightweight champion Nurmagomedov will put his record on the line against the former double champion McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena as the duo finally get it on after months of trash talking and build up.

FOX Sports Asia brings you all the facts and figures about tonight’s grudge match to end all grudge matches.

The Fighters

Nurmagomedov is unbeaten in 26 fights as a professional including 10 with the UFC. Known as a wrestler who like to ground and pound his opponents, he has eight wins by submission, 10 by decision, with a surprising eight by KO or TKO and 11 in the first round.

McGregor’s record is 21-3, with two of those losses coming early on in his career before he signed for the UFC. His only loss in the promotion came in a welterweight fight against Nate Diaz in March 2016, although he beat Diaz in a rematch five months later.

The Notorious was crowned double champion (featherweight and lightweight divisions) after beating Eddie Alvarez in November later on that year – his last appearance in the Octagon. He has since been stripped of both belts for inactivity.

The fight marks the culmination of almost two years of feuding between the two fighters since they got involved in a backstage altercation at UFC 205. The feud escalated in April this year when McGregor and his entourage attacked a bus which Nurmagomedov and several other fighters were travelling on at the Barclays Center in New York. McGregor was later arrested and charged over the incident, which has only added fuel to the fire between the duo.

The fight

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a full house of 20,000 spectators expected. Tickets went on sale for the ‘biggest fight in UFC history’ beginning at US$205, although the cheapest tickets are now selling online for as much as US$2,500.

The record for a UFC pay-per-view (PPV) fight was set by McGregor in his rematch with Diaz in 2016 with 1.65 million buys. In his most recent interview, UFC President Dana White estimated that McGregor-Nurmagomedov is trending towards 3 million pay-per-view buys.

The two biggest ever pay-per-view events were the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight in 2015 with 4.6 million PPV buys and the Mayweather-McGregor boxing match in August last year that had 4.3 million PPV buys.

McGregor will reportedly earn between US$14-US$17 million dollars for the fight, although the Irishman has boasted that the sum will be closer to around US$50 million. There has been no estimate on what Nurmagomedov will take home although the official figures will be released by the UFC after the fight.