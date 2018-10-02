Conor McGregor is many things – but when you cut away all of the noise and the drama, at his core, he’s simply one of the best fighters on the planet. At least, that’s what they want you to think.

From an outsider’s perspective looking in, there’s almost certainly an argument to be made that Conor McGregor is just ‘too much’ for most people to handle. It’s true inside the Octagon and it’s certainly true outside of it, with his larger-than-life personality often getting in the way of his tremendous fighting ability. It’s quite unfortunate, actually, because while so many fans are caught up in everything else that makes Conor great, very few consider him to be in the conversation when it comes to the pound-for-pound best in the business.

But then, how much can you really begrudge those people when you consider what McGregor did back in April prior to UFC 223? He single-handedly caused three fights to be taken off the card, and in addition to that, opened the eyes of the world to just how crazy he can get when he feels as if he’s been wronged.

That’s ‘Face No. 1′ — the mixed martial arts’ answer to Harvey Dent, which is the side that we saw being unveiled once again during the recent press conference for his UFC 229 showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was wild, he was unhinged, and he came across like some kind of animal who had just been let out of his cage.

Alas, even in what some would call the darkest of moments for McGregor, he managed to shine a very brief spotlight on ‘Face No. 2’ as we’d like to call it, and he did so by proving that he has been able to master the mental side of the game more so than any other fighter before him. His citations that came from the work of Karim Zidan and Mike Russell ensured that the majority of fans will remember one thing: that they aren’t just dealing with a great fighter but also with a modern day combat sports mastermind.

With that, we’ll leave you with what we consider to be definitive proof of Conor’s brilliance. In the following interview with TheMacLife he is calm, composed and articulate, to the point where it feels like he chose to unleash ‘Face No. 1’ at the press conference so that Khabib would think he’s out of control. In actuality, it would seem as if he’s more focused than he ever has been before, and he even allowed the No. 1 side of him to pop up during his “with all due respect” comment.

There are plenty of reasons to be invested in UFC 229 this weekend, and there are a million more reasons to side with both Conor and Khabib. But when it comes to the Irishman, we need to get the narrative right. Sure, he has his demons, but he appears to be controlling them to the point where we’d be getting to see the same Conor McGregor that helped to take this sport to the next level.