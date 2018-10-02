McGregor: I will rattle Khabib’s brain

Conor McGregor has predicted that he will knock out UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Speaking to ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani ahead of the fight, McGregor said he is going to maul the undefeated Russian.

“I will clatter him; he will crumble. I don’t think he can take a smack. He reacts like a novice,” said the 30-year old Irishman.

“I think I’m going to turn him into a bobblehead to be honest,” McGregor said in another interview. “I mean it’s personal but it’s the same. It’s always a little personal but in there it’s just a blank face and a new body.

“I see him turning into a bobblehead when I hit him. I feel his brain is going to rattle when he gets a clatter off me. That’s what I’m keeping in my head.”

McGregor added that he was prepared to go the distance if needed.

“I am a veteran now. I will be prepared for five rounds,” McGregor said. “I will be prepared for any scenario and that’s it. I’m well trained, I’ve put in the work and we’re confident going in no matter where it goes.”

The former double champion also talked about other potential fights, including a third meet up with long-time rival Nate Diaz.

“Nate Diaz will always have a rematch off of me,” he said. “No matter what happens I will always give that man gave his rematch. He gave me a rematch, I will give him a rematch. When it will happen? I don’t know. We will complete that trilogy, no doubt about it.”

DIaz has not fought since his loss to McGregor in August 2016, but will return to the Octagon next month when he fights Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 in New York.