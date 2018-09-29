Jones taunts Cormier over USADA

Jon Jones has hit out at perennial rival Daniel Cormier over his recent refusal to answer calls from the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Jones was recently handed a lifeline by USADA after he tested positive for steroids in 2017. After an investigation, Jones was handed a retroactive ban and committed to working with USADA do catch cheaters in the sport.

Meanwhile, Cormier – who has reportedly passed over 70 drug tests during his distinguished career – recently posted on social media his displeasure at USADA.

Jones, who has defeated Cormier twice in the octagon (though the 2017 result was overturned to a No Contest) believes Cormier won’t answer USADA’s calls because he is scared of a potential third bout with Jones who appears to be his Achilles Heel.

“You mad, Bro? USADA keeps calling but you’re not going to pick up the phone because the second you hear them say I’m innocent is the instant the illusion you’ve created shatters,” read Jones’ post on Instagram.

“Then it’s all real AGAIN and that’s not a step you’re willing to take. Instead you wrap yourself in your fake belt and keep telling yourself the shin that slammed into your face and the performance that buried you once again was enhanced. The fact you can’t beat me kills you and it stops you from picking up that phone. If you answer it then the nightmare becomes reality.

“Then again, maybe you do pick up, accept the truth that you were defeated by a superior fighter and that gives you peace. Or it goes another way and you get motivated to try a third time and that will save me the hassle of having to dig you up before I bury you.

“So now that the illusion you’ve built is crumbling and the “violation was not intended nor could it have enhanced the athlete’s performance” you still have to tell yourself something yeah? And while there was “absolutely no intention to use prohibited substances,” it was my intention to kick your ass once again. Mission accomplished. Pick up the phone…”