Chechen Minister calls McGregor a ‘Mexican cockerel’

A high-ranking Chechen government official has questioned Conor McGregor’s mental health following his antics in the UFC 229 press conference.

During the crowd-less press conference in Las Vegas, McGregor taunted Dagestan opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov with trash talk about his homeland, calling Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov a “crazy dictator” and attacking the integrity of Nurmagomedov’s father.

Across the Atlantic, the Irishman’s words landed on the ears of Dzhambulat Umarov, the Chechen Minister for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information. Umarov went on to defend his leader Kadyrov.

“He is a great entertainer in the UFC, but lately he has acted like an outrageous clown who imagines himself to be a showman,” he told Moscow radio station Govorit Moskova.

“What he blurted out at the press conference about Ramzan Kadyrov and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, apparently, he was trying to earn points. And this fact leads me to an alarming thought about the mental health of this man.”

McGregor’s mind-games also caught the attention of fighter Khusein Khaliev, who fights out of Akhmat MMA, a club established by Kadyrov himself. Khaliev claimed the former two division champ would have to “answer for his words”. However, Umarov believes this just gives McGregor more exposure.

“As for Khussein Khaliev, of course, I understand,” Umarov continued.

“I support his motives, I support and understand their anger. Although I believe that such statements only leads to more attention for McGregor, who is not able to answer for his words and deeds like a real man otherwise he would not have made these statements from thousands of kilometres away and would not behave like a Mexican cockerel.”

McGregor takes on current UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov for the title at UFC 229 in Las Vegas on October 6.