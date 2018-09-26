McGregor Senior predicts first round KO

Conor McGregor’s father predicts his son will floor Khabib Nurmagomedov in the opening round of their UFC 229 bout.

McGregor and the undefeated Russian square off in a highly anticipated clash for the UFC lightweight title on October 6 in Las Vegas.

The Irishman claimed he will knockout Nurmagomedov at the bizarre UFC 229 press conference and in this case it’s father like son, as his dad is confident the fight won’t even reach the second round.

“Conor is gonna box him back to the amateur ranks, where he belongs,” Tony McGregor told Ariel Hewani’s MMA podcast.

“I don’t know how he got to this stage to be fighting Conor. What has happened?

“Absolutely and unequivocally, first-round knockout. Honestly. I’ve looked at it every which way. It’ gonna be a first-round knockout. Khabib cannot stand that power.

“He’s too slow, he won’t be able to dodge Conor’s power. The precision that Conor has? The kicks? It’s a first-round finish for me.”