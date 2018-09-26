Confusion reigns over UFC 230 headliner

Uncertainty over the main event for November’s UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden continued on Tuesday after Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier and Dana White contradicted each other on whether a new weight category and belt had been established.

Both Diaz and Poirier took to Twitter to announce that they had been elevated to the main event for the New York event, the duo adding that they would be fighting for a newly created 165-pound title.

I’m Happy to announce that I’m bringing a new weight devision to the Ufc

I’ll be fighting the main event November 3rd in nyc against Dustin Poirier for the first ever 165lb belt superfighter devision

— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 26, 2018

— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2018

Those claims were swiftly shot down a while later after ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto spoke to UFC President Dana White.

— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 26, 2018

The contradictory tweets have left fans confused. While fans would be happy to see Diaz versus Poirier on the top of the bill, White is apparently still searching for something to top what would Diaz’s first fight back in the Octagon since losing his rematch to Conor McGregor.

There have been rumours that Jon Jones was being considered after his recently announced reduced ban for doping meant that he would eligible to fight on that date, although these have also been scotched by White and the UFC.

With time running out and fighters thin on the ground it seems that Diaz and Poirier are fast becoming the only viable option.