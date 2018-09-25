GSP not sure Woodley deserves to fight him

Georges St-Pierre is not convinced that Tyron Woodley is a big enough name to warrant him stepping back into the octagon.

St-Pierre, considered by many as one of the greatest Mixed Martial Artists of all time, will not fight again unless victory over his prospective opponent will enhance his legacy.

Despite Woodley being the current holder of the welterweight belt, St-Pierre is of the opinion that a meeting with the 36-year-old wouldn’t enhance his reputation in any way.

“In terms of coming back to fighting, you have to realize I have a lot more to lose than to win,” St-Pierre said on Monday.

“Tyron Woodley wants to fight me because he has a lot more to win than to lose because if he beats me in terms of legacy, in terms of popularity, he has a lot more to win.

“It’s not that I’m scared, actually, I’m always scared when I go fight. I’m scared of everybody but being scared is irrelevant because I’m going to walk the walk if I have to do it.

“I have to choose carefully what is my next move. For at this point, I am with cementing my legacy it is not a straight line. I have to check what can I gain, what can I lose. That is why when I fought Michael Bisping it was a win/win situation from both sides. If I were to lose I lose but if I win, I win big so it was good.

“Fighting Tyron Woodley right now, now that he won his last fight it elevates his stock a little bit more but it’s still not a complete win/win situation for me.”

Woodley’s record is a highly impressive one however he lacks the charisma of a superstar and isn’t exactly spectacular in the octagon – in four title defences he is yet to register a knockout.