White praises McGregor’s trash talk

UFC overlord Dana White heaped praise on Conor McGregor following a frantic UFC 229 press conference on Thursday.

The Irishman launched a verbal assault at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who struggled to get a word in during McGregor’s barrage of obscenities.

White stood in splendid isolation between the two, lapping up McGregor’s circus.

“Here’s the thing about McGregor, too: He’s so good at it – he studies,” White told reporters afterwards.

“He studies every little thing. He talks to people. He finds out stories inside of a guy’s camp. Look at the whole thing he did on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with Urijah Faber, with T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt and all those guys. At one point he had Cody Garbrandt jumping up trying to fight him. He is the master. He is the best ever to do it. Nobody does it better than Conor does.”

McGregor went as far as to attack Nurmagomedov’s father, Chenchen ancestry and the integrity of his camp.

“It was dark, man,” White continued.

“It was the darkest press conference I’ve ever been a part of. But Conor McGregor is the master of mental warfare. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: He’s better than anybody. Even [Muhammad] Ali. You don’t want to say anybody’s better than Ali, but I think when it comes to the mental war game in this sport, or any other sport, Conor McGregor is the best ever.”

While Nurmagomedov maintained his calm demeanour quiet confidence throughout, White believes some of the attacks from McGregor had to have hit home.

“You’re not human if that doesn’t affect you,” he said.

“It’s not possible for that not to affect you. Conor knows that. Conor came in, and Conor did what Conor does. That’s why I say it: He’s the best ever. There’s never been anybody better at the mental warfare game than Conor McGregor. He’s the absolute best of all-time.”

McGregor looks to win back the UFC lightweight championship belt at UFC 229 on October 6 in Las Vegas.