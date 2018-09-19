Cyborg will defend Brazil against ‘traitor’ Nunes

When Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes meet at UFC 232 on the 29th of December, the former says she will be out to teach the latter about national pride and respect.

Cyborg and Nunes are both Brazilian.

However, Nunes fights out of American Top Team. And that’s the same club the controversial Colby Covington fights out of. Among other distasteful comments in his career, Covington has repeatedly insulted the nation of Brazil, including calling Brazilian fans “filthy animals” last year at UFC Sao Paulo.

Cyborg has a major problem with Nunes not objecting to those slurs made by her teammate.

“‘Creonte’ is a Brazilian word that means traitor,” Cyborg explained recently.

“I think it’s embarrassing that the UFC made Amanda the first female Brazilian champion and instead of representing Brazil when she fights, she calls herself American Top Team.

“She disrespects Brazilian MMA fans every time she walks into the cage as a part of American Top Team.

“This is the same gym as Colby Covington. He disrespected Brazil so badly that the UFC was worried they didn’t have enough security to keep him safe and had to move his fight against [Rafael dos Anjos] to the USA instead of Brazil. Yet Nunes goes into the gym every day to train alongside Colby Covington and even shares the same coaches.

“Where I’m from in Brazil this would never happen. Imagine Chael Sonnen walking into Chute Boxe and training with Wanderlei Silva, Anderson Silva, or any of the coaches. Do you think they would have let him train after all the things he said about Brazil? No. They would have defended Brazil’s honor. Amanda doesn’t have that same respect for Brazil.

“When she called me out last year at first I didn’t want to fight her,” Cyborg continued. “I wanted to see all the women divisions run by the Brazilians. Myself, Amanda, [Jessica] Andrade, we could have all been champions and I thought it would bring pride back to all of Brazil.

“But Nunes is from a Team of ‘creontes.’ At American Top Team it is normal for teammates to fight each other. She called me out last year but then wanted a year before we can fight. When I fight her December 29 it will be for everyone in Brazil, and it will be to teach Nunes a lesson about respect.”