Woodley to face Covington if cleared

Tyron Woodley revealed he would happily fight Colby Covington before the end of the year if he is medically cleared to fight.

‘The Chosen One’ is coming off a dominating victory over the dangerous Darren Till at UFC 228, where he successfully defended his welterweight title via a second round submission.

During the clash, Woodley dislocated his thumb. But should the doctor give the all clear, he is eager to return as soon as November 3 at UFC 230, an event which still doesn’t have a headliner.

“I’ve got an MRI on my thumb and I’m sending it for a second opinion,” the 36-year-old told MMA Junkie.

“If I’m good, then I have no issue with fighting in November. The more I fight, the better rhythm I get in the swing of things. Obviously, I just fought, so I’m still in phenomenal shape. I’ve been eating pancakes, shrimp fried rice, brownies…taking a week and eating some bullcrap.

“It all depends on how severe my thumb injury is. I dislocated it in the first round punching him in the back of the head. I thought it was just jammed.”

Covington picked up the interim title belt when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos in June, so a unification bout makes sense. However, UFC overlord Dana White is yet to weigh on the potential fight.

Woodley threw some shade on Covington in one last comment.

“I would love to fight in Madison Square Garden again,” he continued.

“Not to sound arrogant, but would never take a fight against Darren Till if not 100 percent confident in both my hands. So I think I could beat [Covington] even if my hand’s a little jacked up.”