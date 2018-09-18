McGregor’s perfect response to Khabib on social media

They’ve yet to face off in person, but Conor McGregor couln’t resist taking another jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media.

On October 6, McGregor and Nuragomedov will square off in the main event of the blockbuster UFC 229 card, with the Russian putting his lightweight title on the line.

The build-up to the fight has been noticeably short on trash talk, but the Irishman has taken a few shots at Nurmagomedov on social media.

His latest jab came on Instagram, and was prompted by an earlier post from Khabib.

“Step by step,” Nurmagomedov said, a reference to his ongoing preparation for the McGregor fight.

But that post would lead to the following response from McGregor: “Step by step you are getting stepped on.”

Good to see McGregor hasn’t lost his ability to to make fun of his opponents, and let’s hope we’ll see him strut his stuff in person on Thursday, when the first press conference for UFC 229 is scheduled to take place.