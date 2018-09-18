Covington takes aim at McGregor

Colby Covington is the latest UFC fighter to attempt to trash talk his way into a fight with the company’s most prized asset in the hope of getting a big pay day.

McGregor meets with Khabib Nurmagomedov on the sixth of October at UFC 229 for the lightweight belt.

The Irish superstar will be doing very little promotional work for the fight.

Covington, the holder of the interim welterweight belt, had an extremely interesting take on why that is the case.

“He’s doing his little cocaine, and he’s partying a lot with his hookers,” Covington told BJPenn.com Radio recently.

“He’s getting a little soft. He’s a little, he’s a coked-up little leprechaun who’s getting a little soft, so I completely understand why he doesn’t want to do promotion.”

McGregor has never failed a doping test.

Covington’s claims are more likely an attempt to spark a feud with McGregor in the hope of one day fighting him than they are legitimate accusations.

A scrap with McGregor isn’t all that unlikely though.

Covington is soon expected to fight Tyron Woodley for the welterweight belt.

Should he win that and McGregor were to beat Nurmagomedov, a meeting between the two at 170 pounds could materialise.