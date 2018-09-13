Chiesa suing McGregor

Michael Chiesa is suing Conor McGregor, amongst others, for his part in an attack on a bus Chiesa was in in the build-up to UFC 223 back in April.

Chiesa’s legal representatives confirmed on Monday night that he would be suing McGregor and others in response to the infamous dolly-throwing incident that occurred back in April in Brooklyn.

Chiesa has filed a lawsuit against McGregor, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, Barclays Center, McGregor’s cohorts and others in the New York State Supreme Court.

Among the claims made in the suit are negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery.

Chiesa was cut when glass hit him after McGregor threw a dolly into a window of a bus Chiesa was on.

He had to withdraw from his fight with Anthony Pettis.

Chiesa is claiming “serious personal, economic, and other injury.”

Chiesa believes he would have gotten a UFC lightweight title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 had he been able to compete.

Nurmagomedov’s opponent Max Holloway was unable to fight due to weight-cutting issues and Nurmagomedov ended up fighting Al Iaquinta on the card.

Chiesa was a higher ranked lightweight than Iaquinta and he believes he would have been offered the bout.

“I lost a title shot,” Chiesa said in June.

“I have proof. I was the highest-ranked guy on the card. I would have stepped in to fight Khabib at the drop of a dime.”

At 30-years-of-age, it seems Chiesa is chasing a pay-day he never would have got in the UFC. In his last two appearances, he has lost on both occasions and his career is on a downward spiral.