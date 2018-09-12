Werdum tests postive, gets two year ban

Fabricio Werdum has received a two year ban from competition after testing positive for steroids.

The former UFC heavyweight champion tested positive for trenbolone and epitrenbolone in an out of competition test in April and has been handed a two year ban from the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

The ban has been predated to May 22, the date of his provisional suspension. The failed test happened after Werdum’s last fight, which was in March at a UFC Fight Night in London. There, he lost to Alexander Volkov via punches and hasn’t fought since.

The 41-year-old Brazilian ins an MMA veteran, having amassed 23 victories in his 32 professional fights.