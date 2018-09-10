UFC releases three explosive promos for Khabib v McGregor

There hasn’t been all that much promotion or hype for UFC 229 so far, but a trio of clips released over the weekend is trying to change that.

In many ways, the upcoming blockbuster bout between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor taking place in Las Vegas on October 6 doesn’t need to be hyped up all that much.

After all, everyone knows it’s going to be an absolute cracker.

Nevertheless, there are several mouthwatering storylines heading into the fight, all of which are ripe for promotion.

First off, there is the return of McGregor, who will step into the octagon for the first time in two years.

Then there is Khabib’s unbeaten record in the UFC and whether he will be able to improve to 27-0.

And finally, there is the lingering bad blood between the two fighters stemming from the wild events in Brooklyn that started with a clash between Khabib and McGregor’s close friend Artem Lobov, and ended with McGregor attacking a bus that was carrying Nurmagomedov.

Watch as the three official UFC promos draw from these storylines to create more anticipation for what is already one of the most anticipated UFC fights of all time: