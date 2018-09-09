Woodley outclasses Till to retain title

Tyron Woodley produced a dominant performance against Darren Till at UFC 228 in Dallas on Saturday night as he easily defended his welterweight crown with a second round submission win.

After a slow first round in which Till spent most of his time trying to hold his ground and avoid the takedown, Woodley landed the first significant blow just seconds into the new round with a huge right hand that dropped the Englishman to the canvas.

Woodley then got on top and started raining huge blows and elbows down on Till, and it looked like it was only a matter of time before the fight was stopped.

Woodley drops Till! pic.twitter.com/SaWaNQhSJo — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 9, 2018

The challenger somehow managed to survive, but his reprieve was short lived as Woodley worked him around into the D’Arce choke and Till tapped out after 4:19 of the second round.

It was an awesome display from Woodley, who took gained his fourth successful defence while handing Till his first defeat.