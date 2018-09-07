Woodley tired of Till weight discussion

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is tired of answering questions about upcoming challenger Darren Till’s weight issues.

The Englishman has missed weight twice before, most recently during his May clash with Stephen Thompson, where he was overweight by 3.5 pounds.

Till has complained about weight cutting before and has expressed his interest to move up to middleweight in the future to avoid the process altogether.

As such, there is much concern the undefeated fighter is going to miss his mark once more and spoil the UFC 228 headliner this Saturday. And a lot of that concern is being thrown at Woodley, who just wants to take care of his end of the deal.

“I don’t really care,” quipped the defending champion on MMA Junkie.

“I can’t make him make weight. I can’t make him miss weight. I can’t control this man’s weight. I’m tired of answering questions for his weight.

“He’s the one that missed weight. He should answer questions about his own weight. People should want to know what I’m doing, how I’m ready, what I’m going to do different, what you guys expect to see from me [Saturday], why do I think I’m better than this young buck. That’s what I want to focus on. Because, at the end of the day, I’m the one that’s the professional. When have you seen the scale tip over 170 on my scale?”

Also featuring on the UFC 228 card in Texas is Nicco Montano, who looks to defend her UFC women’s flyweight belt against Valentina Shevchenko.