Till promises he will make weight

Challenger Darren Till said he’s on course to make weight for his title fight with reigning UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley this weekend.

There have been concerns ahead of UFC 228, scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, that the Brit could miss the cut given he’s had problems before.

But the 25-year old Liverpool native sounded relaxed on Wednesday at a pre-fight media event, and assured fans he would not miss weight

“Friday, I’m not stepping any heavier than 170,” Till told the gathered reporters. “Hopefully I’m there, then I can have me traditional Coke, what I’m used to having. We’ll see, but I’m not looking ahead of anything now.

“It’s always hard,” Till said about the weight cut.

Till then went on to talk himself up ahead of the showdown with long-time champ Woodley.

“I’m in me moment now where I just want to fight,” he added.

“I live for this. I’m just ready to fight. I’m not ready for anything else. I’m not ready for … I don’t think about anything. I don’t really care about anything. I just want Saturday to come as quick as possible and for me to show why I’m one of the best fighters alive.

“I say it time and time again, and I’ll continue to prove it against the best. Tyron Woodley is, in my opinion, one of the best welterweights of all time, and I will prove that I will beat him and be one of the best myself.”