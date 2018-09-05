Jones and Cormier at it again

Double UFC champion Daniel Cormier and perennial rival Jon Jones are at it again on social media following the latter’s recent interview.

Former light heavyweight champion Jones sat down with RT Sport and laid out his plan to take away Cormier’s two belts. This is despite being in proverbial limbo as he awaits his fate from USADA after failing a drug test for a second time in his career.

“My vision is fighting him at light heavyweight first,” said the 31-year-old.

“I think beating him a third time would really do something to his confidence. In his head, I feel like he thinks he can still beat me, especially because the fight was going fairly well before I knocked him out, and I want to crush that confidence.

“I want to break his will and I want to break the idea of him thinking he can beat me, and I believe doing that a light heavyweight would be the smartest thing to do. For a third time.”

Jones has defeated Cormier in the octagon twice before, but was stripped of the title on both occasions. Most recently at UFC 214, a devastating head kick knocked out Cormier but the result was later turned into a No Contest after Jones tested positive for turinabol.

Since, Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic in stunning fashion to grab the heavyweight belt as well, cementing his place as one of MMA’s greatest.

The interview started a back-and-forth on twitter, an indication that the bad blood still runs thick between the two fighters.

Big goals for a guy that could only achieve them after he finishes getting disciplined for his 3rd drug failure! I mean jeez this guy #Cheater https://t.co/Kfuki7qRCM — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 4, 2018