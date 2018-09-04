Kevin Lee: ‘I think Conor sleeps Khabib’

Not many fighters are favouring Conor McGregor in his upcoming title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but Kevin Lee thinks the Irishman will prevail.

Most fighters and pundits agree that the UFC 229 lightweight showdown will come down to a battle between Nurmagomedov’s wrestling skills vs. McGregor’s striking ability, with most giving the Russian’s grappling skills the edge.

But fellow lightweight Lee is backing McGregor’s left hand to do most of the damage.

“I think Conor’s probably going to sleep him,” Lee said on MMAjunkie Radio. “I’m just looking at the matchup and how the styles is, and especially with someone like Khabib. Khabib’s just got the same holes that I’ve been seeing for years and years and years. And I know Conor’s been seeing them, too. So, when you see those holes, and they’re not getting at least a little closed, then he’s going to get slept.”

Lee points to Nurmagomedov’s UFC 223 victory over Al Iaquinta as a fight that highlights some chinks in his armour.

While the end result of a the fight was a unanimous decision win for Nurmagomedov, Lee reckons it never should have gone five rounds.

“Khabib misses a lot of shots, too,” he said. “(If) you look at his film, his actual stand-up wrestling and transition game is trash.”

Nevertheless, Lee acknowledged that McGregor will be in for a tough time if he allows the champ to take him down.

“He’ll get mauled,” Lee said. “But he’s got to do that five times.

“I don’t see him finishing him. He’s going to beat the hell out of him, and he might break Conor’s spirit, because Conor can be broken, but I think Conor might be already kind of expecting that. And when something like that happens and you expect it, I don’t think it breaks you as easily.”