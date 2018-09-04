Jones: Don’t underestimate McGregor

Jon Jones reckons that Conor McGregor’s wrestling skills should not be underestimated ahead of his much-anticipated UFC lightweight title bout with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 next month.

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion, who is currently trying to clear his name in connection to an anti-doping violation, weighed in with his opinions on the big fight, which is scheduled to take place on October 6 in Las Vegas.

Most observers believe that Nurmagomedov’s wrestling is far superior to that of McGregor, and poses a big threat to the Irishman.

And while Jones agrees with that to a certain extent, he said people should not write off the Notorious completely.

”I believe that Conor McGregor has wrestling,” said Jones. “I don’t think it’s at the level of Khabib. I believe that Khabib will get the majority of his takedowns that he goes for. Conor, he’s an athlete. He shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Jones also suggested that the Russian’s defensive and finishing skills could do with some improvement.

”I think Khabib, his boxing defense isn’t the strongest. I don’t understand why he doesn’t work a lot of jiu jitsu,” added Jones. “If you can take down anybody, why not know how to finish them? He depends on ground-and-pound and he never finishes anyone with that. Khabib is a black-belt wrestler. If he adds a black belt in jiu jitsu to his recipe, he’d be extremely scary.”