White expects PPV record for Conor v Khabib

UFC overlord Dana White is confident the upcoming blockbuster fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will break the bank.

UFC 229 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 6 and it is shaping up to be a record-setting pay-per-view event. McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time since 2016 and Nurmagomedov will be looking to continue his superlative unbeaten record.

There is also bad blood between the two fighters, with McGregor’s bizarre bus attack in April being aimed at the Russian and his team. The feud has continued on social media.

The current UFC PPV record – McGregor v Nate Diaz 2 – stands at 1 650 000 buys, grossing over $82 million in revenue. White is confident the upcoming UFC lightweight championship bout will eclipse this.

“I am confident it will do 2 million on pay-per-view,” he told Yahoo Sports.

“Believe me when I tell you, this will be massive. It’s going to blow people away how big this event will be.”

With the PPV selling for $65 a pop, that projects a potential revenue of $130 million in PPV sales alone. The tickets for the 20 000 seater T-Mobile Arena – which are sold out already – aren’t cheap either, as White explained.

“We’ve had some regular people pay $10 000 for a ticket,” he continued.

“But when I say regular people, I should say some very rich, regular people.”

Also featuring on the main card is the highly anticipated return of the mercurial Tony Ferguson, who takes on Anthony Pettis at lightweight. Should anything spoil the main bout, Ferguson is pipped to replace either McGregor or Nurmagomedov.