Woodley talks himself up ahead of Till clash

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces off against rising star Darren Till at UFC 228 on Saturday and is in a confident mood.

The American is coming off back-to-back decision wins and has not been defeated in the octagon since 2014. However, the highly anticipated bout will be Woodley’s first since undergoing shoulder surgery late last year.

Meanwhile, rising star Till is undefeated after 17 fights and has shown his devastating power, winning ten of them via knockout. The Liverpudlian has vast experience considering he is just 25-years-old but despite this, Woodley believes he will outclass Till in the championship bout in Dallas on Saturday.

“I feel like I’ve got to make my game plan of what I’m doing based upon an intelligent fighter breaking me down and seeing his weaknesses and seeing what he can exploit on me,”the 36-year-old told MMA Junkie.

“The only difference is you’ve seen me wrestle in matches, you’ve seen me strike in matches, you’ve seen me grapple in matches, you’ve seen me brawl in matches, you’ve seen me have to put on the thinking cap and have a chess match. He has one style of fighting. He has one way to win this fight. And if you add in his youth and his hunger and his confidence, he’s a very difficult matchup. But I think I have so many different ways to win this fight.”

Also set to feature on the UFC 228 card are Nicco Montano and Valentina Shevchenko who squared off for the women’s flyweight championship.